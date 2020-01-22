Homeschool College Credit

A Jumpstart into College through the College Level Examination Program (CLEP)

by Stephen Anderson, Kellie Kennedy and Sara Little

Are you going to homeschool your kids through high school?

How are you going to get them into college?

Are you worried they won’t be prepared?

These are some typical questions that homeschooling families often face as they take on the task of homeschooling children into the high school years. And like it or not, these are questions you should be asking yourself.

In fact, it was asking myself those questions that led to our fifteen-year-old son taking some College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests that resulted in six hours of college credit at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. A short video gives a helpful introduction to CLEP.

Here are the basics:

The CLEP program extends the opportunity to earn course credit to students who have acquired an unusual amount of information through independent reading and experience.

Each CLEP examination covers the material taught in each introductory course which students are often required to take during the first two years of college study. In general, tests exist for business subjects like financial accounting, information systems, college composition, English literature, foreign languages, American history and government, college mathematics, college algebra, precalculus and science like biology, chemistry and natural sciences. You can find a full list of available CLEP tests on The College Board website.



Many homeschoolers and their families are unaware of the opportunity to earn college credit through CLEP tests. If you and your student decide that the CLEP test would be beneficial to your student, then here’s what you need to know.

What to Expect:

The CLEP examinations are written on the level of a college sophomore. They are challenging!

Examinees are allowed 90 minutes to take each exam. Most tests are multiple choice and are made up of approximately 120 questions. Exams with an essay component take additional time.

CLEP tests are computer-based.

Exams are scored immediately upon completion of the exam unless an essay is involved. Essays are scored on a monthly basis and scores are sent following that process. Students can also view their scores one business day after taking their exam by logging into theCLEP My Account registration portal. College Composition exam scores will be available online two to three weeks after testing. The scores are sent to the registrar’s office within 48 hours and are kept on file for 20 years!

The student must indicate at the time of testing to which college or university he or she wants the scores sent. It is a good idea to know where your child plans to attend college because not all colleges have the same score requirements, and some colleges do not accept CLEP credit. The CLEP web site lists colleges that accept these scores.

Different test sites will have different procedures for signing up a student to take a test, so you need to determine your testing site and follow its protocol. Find the test site nearest you.

Your student must also have a government-issued, non-expired picture identification (ID) that includes the test taker’s original photograph and original signature. No copies of ID’s are allowed. All ID requirements are found here. Look for item number four for other types of acceptable photo ID. Homeschooled students : If you do not have the required government-issued ID, please complete a Student ID Form (.pdf/55 KB) which is valid for one year. The form must be accompanied by a recognizable photo with a school or notary seal overlapping the photo. The form must be signed in front of a school official or notary. If you fail to present appropriate identification, you will not be tested.



My son took his first test cold turkey. Although he got the credit, he was not pleased with his score and experience. Frankly, he said the test was overwhelming and he did not want to take any more tests.

This is why the Lord makes parents. After allowing my son to rest for a few days, I purchased a study-aid book at Barnes and Noble. Their website lists some offered CLEP test preparation material. Amazon.com also has CLEP test preparation material available.

These materials were well worth the money because they provided some test strategies and information that would have helped with the first exam.

After adequate preparation, my son took his original picture ID and he took the exam in the allotted time. This time proved a much better experience and he was much more pleased with his score. Chalk it up to experience under the belt and pre-test preparation.

What did we learn from this experience?

CLEP is a reasonable way for homeschoolers who have acquired unusual amounts of information in given subject areas to earn college credit. A good deal of research is needed to familiarize oneself with the test and register procedures. Students will benefit from extensive study and preparation before taking the test. It is more cost effective to know if your college of choice will accept CLEP credit and what are their minimum scores. A calculated risk is involved. You could be out the money, but more importantly, you do not want to discourage your children or make them feel that they have failed if they do not receive credit. Some people do not test well, for whatever reason. Know your children and try not to set them up to be disappointed. The experience of having to prepare for a major, college-level, comprehensive exam, having to take it on a college campus in unfamiliar surroundings, having to deal with time-limit pressures and thorough picture ID requirements are all excellent experience and college preparation even if your student does not earn the credit.

As you are preparing your college-bound high schooler for SAT or ACT tests, do not forget to look into the CLEP as an option to give your homeschooler a jump-start into college!

Under SB 1091 Homeschoolers Still Earn College Credit with Concurrent Enrollment

by Anna Little

2017 Legislative Update: Homeschoolers continue to have access to college-level classes during high school. THSC changed its position from opposed to neutral on Senate Bill (SB) 1091 (85th Legislature 2017). The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), the entity that regulates dual credit, reevaluated their analysis of SB 1091 in light of recent discussions with THSC and various legislative offices.

Why did we change our mind?

Initially, THECB concluded that SB 1091 would preclude homeschool and private school students from taking certain college level classes, which is why THSC called on the homeschool community to oppose SB 1091. While calls opposing the bill came pouring into legislative offices, THSC continued to meet with officials to discuss the bill.

After a hearing in the House Higher Education Committee, THSC and legislative staffers approached the THECB about the bill’s anticipated effect on these students and we proposed alternate methods by which homeschool and private school students could take these courses.

The THECB changed its position after confirming that the bill which became law would not prevent homeschool students from participating in classes after all.

What does this mean for you?

Under SB 1091, parents or private school administrators have the authority to administer courses as concurrent enrollment. They can award high school credit for the concurrent enrollment course, while the student also receives college credit.

Homeschool students have access to all of the same courses at the same costs as in the past. We verified that homeschools and private schools are not negatively affected, THSC believes parents, not the government, should have the freedom to make choices for their own kids.

Early College Start – Dual Credit

by THSC Webmaster

Trying to find the way through the many alternatives of early higher education can be migraine-inducing.

Honors class grades, College Level Examination Program (CLEP), Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) II, American College Testing (ACT) and Advancement Placement (AP) test results are all viable means of persuading an admissions counselor that a child belongs in the higher-level classes once they reach college.

While these usually work, some colleges will not accept certain CLEP test results, and some are skeptical that a mother’s version of an honors class (and maybe even a public high school’s) is not good enough.

So what can we do?

How can a parent make the best choice for his or her child?

Which option yields the best dividends?

My daughter is now an eleventh grader, but she is also in her second semester of taking dual credit or Early College Start (ECS) classes and is doing wonderfully.

Why are dual credit classes such a good option? This list of pros and cons will show you some of the benefits and costs of dual-credit classes, and the opportunity it can provide your student.

Pro #1: Credit for each course can be counted as high school and college credits simultaneously

The early college classes are real college classes. Once a student takes the classes and passes them, those grades become a part of the credits necessary toward earning a college degree, and they can also be added to a high school transcript as well.

Pro #2: Colleges are more likely to accept dual credit college credits than CLEP test scores

Whereas some colleges will not accept various CLEP test results as acceptable credits, they will usually accept fundamental community college credits as classes taken.

Examples of basic classes would be English Composition I and II, U.S. History I and II, and U.S. government. Students can also take elective classes or classes toward a specific degree. For example, a student working toward a computer science degree could take Calculus I and II, introduction to philosophy, fundamentals of programming, C++ programming, and speech.

Pro #3: The quality of education is relatively good

Having heard many horror stories of liberal college professors spewing their jargon and cramming atheism down students’ throats, I was understandably nervous about exposing my daughter to such prejudiced slants on the truth.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that textbooks, in our experience, mostly seem to shy away from opinions and exaggerations and instead try to present things in a factual manner. They cover the necessary points and leave the student with a better knowledge of the subject matter.

We did have to talk about one short story in the English composition class, but I welcome these opportunities to discuss serious issues with my child while she is still at home, rather than have her process them while away at college.

My daughter’s teachers have been very helpful, and they responded quickly via email whenever she had a question about an assignment.

Pro #4: Grading is taken seriously

As most homeschoolers would concur, just doing the work is not enough. A student must do the work well with conscientiousness. So far, I have seen the grading requirements of both English I and II and American History I and II. The student must get above seventy percent on all tests, which are taken on campus in a supervised room, in order to pass the class.

Pro #5: A variety of subject choices are available

The counselors were great at recommending subjects with which to start. I was given a large notebook filled with information on the various classes, what kinds of classes a student should take based on his degree plan, course descriptions, student services, admissions procedures and testing information.

Pro #6: Driving to and from class is not a necessity.

This was my favorite part. I opted to enroll my daughter in online classes. I would not have to drop her off at school or leave other kids at home to pick her up again, although I did do this whenever she took an on-campus test.

Pro #7: It is highly affordable.

Dual enrollment classes are the same classes that a student would take upon entering college. Most dual credit classes are considerably cheaper, and some community colleges even offer them free of charge for students residing in the tax district.

For example, a high school graduate entering Austin Community College (ACC) would pay $400 for each class, whereas high school students can take these classes for free! If the student lives outside of the tax district, there is a fee. We paid $40.

ECS students who reside outside of ACC’s taxing district will be charged a $40 per course fee unless the scheduled class is held on a high school campus. Financial need may exempt students from this fee. For students who reside within ACC’s taxing district, ACC classes are tuition and fee exempt.The ACC website provides more information.

One can complete the first year of college while still in high school. A fall semester, spring semester and a summer semester happens in each college year, so an ECS student can complete twelve classes over a period of two years. Financially, this could save approximately $2,400 of tuition money, not to mention the cost of travel, food, lodging, etc.

These are some pretty great benefits, huh? Dual credit classes can really be a blessing to homeschool students. Naturally, with every choice we make for our children, the negative aspects to consider are always present. The main difficulty for me was the first one below.

Con #1: Parents have no say

At ACC, parents must sign a form stating that they understand they cannot access any information on the student, they cannot talk to the teacher about their child’s performance without the child’s permission, and they cannot speak for the child once the child is enrolled as a college student. Each student is treated as an adult, regardless of their age.

I questioned the admissions counselor about this policy, and she said that one child’s parents ruined it for all parents to come. They changed their child’s major from dance to biology, without even informing their child.

Con #2: Grades can be forwarded to prospective four-year colleges

This is a great perk if the student can do the work well, but if ECS is used to fill time or as an experiment, low grades could work against acceptance at a future four-year college. ACC in Austin, Texas, comments on this policy:

College records are permanent. Therefore, it is important to maintain satisfactory academic progress while enrolled at ACC, even as a dually-enrolled high school student. Failure to do so may affect future college financial aid and/or transfer eligibility. The elements of Student Academic Progress are Grade Point Average, Completion Rate, and Maximum Time Frame.

Con #3: The number of classes a child may take per semester could be limited

Often ECS students may take only two classes per semester, and these classes may only be taken in the junior and senior years of high school. A local admissions counselor said that their youngest student was fourteen and took the ECS classes because she had already completed all of her high school work, but while they would consider younger students, they do not recommend it.

A high school transcript is required.

This is not a problem if a parent is highly organized and has recorded the quality of work completed over ninth and tenth grades. I compiled a small portfolio of all of my daughter’s grades, achievements, and work samples, only to discover that all the college wanted was a page of listed credits, but even that was a chore. Parents should check with the college to determine exactly what the college requires on a high school transcript and what denotes an official transcript from a homeschool student. Some colleges prefer to have home school transcripts notarized, and others simply want the parent’s signature as the administrator of the school.

Conclusion

There are many pros and cons to dual credit classes. You need to weigh each one, discuss with your student, and make the decision that is best for your family.

One final note: overall, the mothers with whom I have spoken have found that dual credit classes have been a positive experience for their children, and they would recommend them to others.

The Home School Graduate and College

Gone are the days when homeschooled students wondered if they would be able to go to college. In 2003, the Texas legislature passed House Bill (HB) 944, a law that requires state-supported institutions to accept homeschool graduates without discrimination and on the same basis that their public school counterparts are accepted.

Today home school graduates are not only getting into colleges, but also being actively recruited by them.

Gone also are the days of questioning whether or not homeschooled high school graduates can make it in college. Today plenty of evidence exists to show that they can not only survive at higher education institutions, but also excel.

Even college sports, once thought to be out of the question for the home educated student, are now an option. Tim Tebow, who was homeschooled, played college football quarterback at the University of Florida, and won the Heisman Trophy, is a great example.

Will my Child be Prepared for the Classroom?

Many parents have asked themselves the same question, and wonder how their homeschool graduate will handle the formal classroom setting of a college campus without experience.

The answer to this question is simple: preparation.

To thrive in a college classroom, students must have the study skills necessary to be independent learners. They must also have assumed responsibility for their education. The following are some skills on which students should focus to gain this vital preparation:

Note Taking

This ability gives practice in the skills of summarizing and evaluating information. Students can practice note taking with church sermons or home classroom lectures.They can take notes or make outlines from texts.

Taking notes on recorded talks gives the student the additional advantage of being able to listen to the information again, assess the completeness of the first note-taking attempt, and look for areas of improvement.

Time Management

One of the greatest strengths of homeschooling is its lack of rigid structure. However, students must develop their own mental structure that enables them to follow through on assignments, meet goals and deadlines, and use time efficiently. They must know how to use assignment sheets, organizers, calendars, etc. to track studies, projects, responsibilities and activities

If they work under the pressure of immovable deadlines at home, they will be prepared for the immovable deadlines of unsympathetic professors. If they suffer unpleasant consequences when they fail to meet deadlines at home, they will quickly learn to manage their time wisely.

Test Taking

Tests are an integral part of the college experience. Consequently, knowing how to take a test is critical to succeeding at the university level. Parents should give students opportunities to experience the different types of tests: multiple choice, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, essay, and oral.

In addition to seeing how well the student has mastered the information on the test, parents should also use the test as an indication of how well the student’s test-taking ability is developing. If the student’s performance is under par, the parent could work with the student on finding a better way to study, take notes, memorize, etc.

Standardized tests are a necessary evil that all college-bound students will encounter. To prepare themselves, it is recommended that students take the SAT and ACT every year beginning in their freshman year or earlier.

Taking these tests repeatedly makes students familiar with the testing format and environment. It reveals test-taking weaknesses on which students can work before their senior year. It provides a history of scores from which students may draw for scholarships and college admissions. The tests allow students to recognize it as a tool and not a judge.

Use of Reference Materials

It is important for the student to be familiar with reference books (e.g., dictionaries, encyclopedias, and the Readers’ Guide to Periodical Literature).

The internet is a reference tool of vast proportions. The student can learn to locate needed information by using web search engines or by following internet references. Train the student to depend upon these resources for research and report processes.

Research Papers

Do not decide it is not worth the trouble. The discipline of seeing a long-term research and writing project through to completion is invaluable. Set aside six weeks of English lessons for students to work on an in-depth, single-subject paper.

Helpful teaching tools for research papers are Writer’s Inc., The Write Source, and the MLA (Modern Language Association) Handbook.

Organization

Require the student to put papers away neatly and in chronological order. Establish certain places for books, pens, pencils and other supplies. Organization can be learned. You can be a good example for your student when you put your things away.

Projects

Do them. Many opportunities for participation in science fairs, history fairs, etc. are available. Start small so you and your student will not get discouraged.

How do we Navigate College Applications?

Be prepared

It is important for all students to have a strong background in reading, written communication, oral communication, math, computer skills and critical thinking. If a student is strong in these six areas, he will be mentally prepared for whatever life has in store for him.

However, the college-bound student should have an additional list of more specific academic goals.

Set up a Meeting

Make an appointment to visit with a college admissions counselor, either in person or on the phone, during the student’s freshman or sophomore year.

The counselor will be able to explain what the school’s admissions requirements are for high school academics. Based on the counselor’s information, work with your student to create a plan that will enable him to meet the school’s requirements.

If your student knows in what majors or career fields he is interested, the admissions counselor should be able to tell you what additional academics are required by those fields of study. If he is undecided on a major, consider administering a career assessment or interest inventory test.

See if your local institution or college of choice offers this service. This should help determine what extra requirements may be necessary.

Typical years of high school credit required per subject for general college admissions (check your college of choice requirements for high school graduation):

English – 4

Math – 3

Social Science – 3

Laboratory Science – 2

Foreign Language – 2

Electives – 3.5

Take College Entrance Exams

Colleges rely more on test scores than on transcripts for homeschoolers. Find out which test(s) and what scores are required for admission to the colleges or universities your student is interested in attending. His test scores could determine which school he eventually attends.

Testing takes place at local high schools, community colleges and universities. Check testing websites for information about testing dates and locations and to see if the student can be registered online. When he goes to the test site, the student must be prepared to show a government-issued, non-expired original photograph identification (ID) with an original signature.

The following are the most common test scores requested by colleges and universities:

THEA (Texas Higher Education Assessment) is the new name for what was called the TASP (Texas Academic Skills Program) test. The THEA test is designed to provide information about the reading, mathematics and writing skills of students entering public colleges, universities and educator preparation programs in public institutions. It has been approved for use by Texas institutions of higher education as an assessment instrument for entering students.

The GED (General Education Development) test measures knowledge and academic skills against those of today’s traditional high school graduates. This test is not required for admission of home schoolers to Texas state colleges and universities.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is a three-hour test that is intended as a measurement of the critical thinking, mathematical reasoning, and writing skills students will need to be successful academically. Many colleges and universities use the SAT as only one indicator among others like class rank, high school grade point average (GPA), extracurricular activities, personal essay, teacher recommendations, etc. of a student’s readiness to do college-level work. SAT scores are compared with the scores of other applicants and the accepted scores at an institution and can be used as a basis for awarding merit-based financial aid.

The American College Testing (ACT) is designed to assess high school students’ general educational development and their ability to complete college-level work. The tests cover four skill areas: English, mathematics, reading and science. While the SAT and ACT are very different tests, they fulfill the same role in the admissions process. The SAT and ACT exams are designed to provide college admissions officers with two things: a predictor of first-year academic achievement in college and a common yardstick to use in comparing students from a wide range of educational backgrounds. Many schools accept either SAT or ACT test results, or both.



The Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) is used in the National Merit Scholarship competition. The PSAT is administered once or twice a year in October (unlike the SAT and ACT which are administered many times throughout the year). Although students may take the PSAT more than once, only the score from the student’s junior year is used for the National Merit competition. Visit your local high school to register and to get a copy of the PSAT/NMSQT Student Bulletin. Schools can set their own fee for administering the test, but legally they must charge the same fee for homeschool students as they do for public school students. The tests must be ordered, so contact your local school as early as possible. Barnes and Noble and Amazon.com sell test preparation books on PSAT/NMSQT and computer programs are also available.



You’ll Need TheseTest Code Numbers

Home educated students in Texas should use these numbers when completing their applications for the following tests:

ACT Code: 969-999

SAT Code: 970000

PSAT Code: 994499

Additional Info

For more helpful information, see the following:

ACT: www.act.org

PSAT: www.collegeboard.com/student/testing/psat/reg/homeschool.html

National Merit Scholarships: www.nationalmerit.org/s/1758/interior.aspx?sid=1758&gid=2&pgid=424

SAT: www.collegeboard.com

Develop a Transcript

A transcript is simply a list of classes taken, along with grades and credits earned. It may be traditional or built on a spreadsheet on your computer. A transcript must have an explanation of grades, GPA and honors classes. A GPA is calculated based on grades for classes, points assigned for grades, and a total number of classes/hours. The transcript should include the signature of the principal (or the parent of a homeschooled student).

Class ranking is usually required but does not apply to homeschoolers. Members of THSC receive a free high school template as a membership benefit.

Build a Resumé

Your student should prepare a resumé for college admissions and scholarship interviews. This resumé should briefly describe the experience the student has in community service, leadership, major-based employment or apprenticeship, etc.

It will be most effective if it contains action verbs and states facts, not opinions. Some of the information in the resumé might also be used in a portfolio.

Financial Assistance

It is advisable that neither you nor your student go into debt for college. Consider having your student pay for part or all of his college. This could mean taking PSAT, SAT or ACT prep courses; many schools offer partial or whole tuition scholarships for high test scores.

If your student earns his college money by working, it should be for less than 15 to 20 hours per week. That will provide enough money to help him start taking responsibility for his own life, without intruding on school hours.

Many homeschool graduates have been able to receive financial assistance toward their college careers through numerous scholarships and grants. Be aware that scholarships and grants abound, and many go unclaimed because no one knows they exist or goes to the trouble to apply for them.

Scholarships and grants are awarded according to several different criteria: academic, ministerial, athletic, departmental, major based, financial need, ethnicity, etc. Books that address scholarships in certain fields can be found in public libraries.

In 1998 the U.S. Congress passed legislation clarifying that homeschooled graduates meet the eligibility requirements to receive federal aid like grants and scholarships. The clear intention of the U.S. government is that homeschooled graduates should not be discriminated against in college admission policies and procedures.

When seeking financial aid, complete the necessary paperwork early in the process. An admissions packet from the college/university will have financial aid information. Application for financial aid can be started online (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and finished by providing the needed financial information to the school the student plans to attend.

It is very important to start researching during the junior year. Get an admission packet in the summer and apply in the fall. Do not postpone until spring; by then it will be too late, for many scholarship deadlines have passed.

In 2001, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board issued a memorandum to all colleges and universities in Texas to explain that homeschool graduates are eligible for Texas grants and scholarships. In 2007, the Texas Legislature amended the Texas Education Code to make homeschool graduates eligible for B-On-Time Loans. (See letter from Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board).

Other Options for Earning College Credits

Try Dual Credit Classes

Consider enrolling your high school student in a local community college to receive dual credits for high school and college credit simultaneously. Community colleges in Texas are now required to offer dual credit courses to private school students, which includes homeschoolers, in the same way they are offered to public school juniors and seniors.

Your student could graduate from homeschool with many college hours already to his credit. Be aware, though, that credits earned through dual credit can jeopardize the student’s eligibility for certain scholarships. Check with the college admissions or financial aid officers to see if this applies to your student.

Consider the CLEP (College Level Examination Program)

The CLEP examinations cover the material taught in introductory courses that students are often required to take during the first two years of college study. Frequently, these courses cover material that should have been learned in high school.

Therefore, students who through disciplined study at home, independent reading, and life experiences have achieved a solid high school education, may be able to CLEP out of some college classes.

Credits earned through testing generally do not affect a student’s scholarship eligibility. In addition, credits earned this way do not affect a student’s GPA, making a CLEP test the perfect way to get credits for those subjects in which a student struggles.

Check CLEP testing at clep.collegeboard.com to learn more.

Does Your Student Have a Portfolio?

A portfolio may transform prior college-level experience and learning into college credits.

A student begins creating a portfolio by taking a thorough inventory of his learning experiences. He should evaluate special skills he has learned and knowledge he has gained on a particular subject through personal study, classes, or workshops.

Unique volunteer or ministry work and leadership experiences should definitely be included. Music lessons, landscaping, counseling, home economics, computer skills and mission trips are just a sampling of the activities eligible for credit.

A portfolio has two parts

Narrative: describes in detail (5 to 15 pages) how and when the learning took place. This is the student’s opportunity to make the case that his efforts are worthy of college credit.

describes in detail (5 to 15 pages) how and when the learning took place. This is the student’s opportunity to make the case that his efforts are worthy of college credit. Documentation: a compilation of reports, pictures, letters, certificates, etc., verifying specific learning. If the college of choice does not offer a portfolio program, the internet will be helpful in locating one that will offer transferable credits.

How About Online and Distance Courses?

These options offer the flexibility for a student to study on his own time with accountability to an instructor. A vast selection of online courses is offered today. Email and the internet allow the student to pick classes and instructors from virtually every continent. Online courses are usually the most expensive of the credit-earning options unless taken from a community college.

Your student might benefit from taking self-study courses in accelerated reading, writing and memorization that can help streamline and enhance time spent learning. The student generally will read assigned text, write several essays in response to chapter questions, then email assignments to a course mentor for grading.

Sometimes online lectures and group discussions are available as well. The course mentors are available to answer questions via phone, email or live chat.

Some Cautions

Even though the prevailing thought in our society is that a person cannot make a good living without a college education, here are some things a family should consider before automatically pursuing college for their young person:

Is college necessary?

Can my young person accomplish what he desires without spending the time and/or money that a college education will require?

What is the return on investment?

Also, many Christian young adults lose their faith during their college experience through discouragement, moral temptation and indoctrination—even at Christian colleges. Parents and students should pray, and the student should enter college only with clear confirmation from God.

If the family concludes that their student is to pursue college, the parents might want to consider the following suggestions to help prepare their young person to face the onslaught of evolution, humanism, liberalism and immorality:

Read and discuss good books about worldviews, such as Understanding the Times, The Case for Faith, and The Evolution of a Creationist.Talk about what can be expected. Summit Ministries or Worldview Academy camps are highly recommended. The students spend time examining worldviews in light of the Creator.

Seek Christian ministries on campus. Many campuses have active Christian ministries; denominations also might have ministries. Visit area churches with the student to help him find a church home.

Have your student live at home. Some students will thrive on campus, but can still have a safe haven at home.

Consider the distance learning options when more education is needed when God has not given a go-ahead for college.

Suggested Timeline for the College-Bound Student

Before high school:

Start high school subjects, if possible.

Take the SAT and/or ACT test in the spring.

Pursue community service and leadership.

Freshman year:

Carry a full academic load.

Take CLEP or AP test(s) for subject(s) studied.

Take the SAT and/or ACT test in the spring and send scores to favorite schools.

Pursue community service and leadership experiences.

Discuss possible majors and career paths with parents and other adults.

Discuss universities and colleges with parents, other adults and alumni or current students of various schools.

Fill in transcript/curriculum list for freshman year.

Sophomore year:

Carry a full academic load.

Take SAT and/or ACT test.

Pursue community service and leadership experiences.

Take CLEP or AP test(s) for subject(s) studied.

Visit with admissions officers from at least one private school and one state school you are considering.

Visit with deans or department heads for the majors you are considering.

Discuss what adjustments need to be made in your academics and extracurricular activities.

Register for the PSAT/NMSQT test for October of your junior year and obtain a government-issued, non-expired original picture ID for admission to take the test.

Update transcript/curriculum list.

Junior year:

Adjust academic load per recommendations of admissions counselors.

Take SAT and/or ACT test.

Pursue community service and leadership experiences

Take CLEP or AP test(s) for subject(s) studied.

Take the PSAT/NMSQT test in October.

Obtain catalogs from favorite schools and begin researching degree plans and credit by examination opportunities.

Look into dual credit courses.

Familiarize yourself with admissions timelines for specific schools.

Research scholarships, deadlines, paper trail, etc.

Update transcript/curriculum list.

Senior year:

Finish up home school academics.

Take the SAT and/or ACT test (have at least 2 scores on record).

Acquire credits through CLEP test, AP, classes, etc.

Pursue community service and leadership experiences.

Find practical ways to experience your major.

Follow application/admissions procedures for your preferred schools.

Begin the scholarship application process as early as possible.

Visit with the dean/department head of your major at each school.

Look into the honors program at your schools.

Finalize transcript/curriculum list.

Enjoy planning your graduation.

