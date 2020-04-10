By Dawn Michelle Michals

The start of sixth grade is here. You and your eleven-year-old are gearing up for a great school year. Whether you’ve been homeschooling since pre-K or this is your first time leading your child’s education, you are in the right place! We have compiled everything you need to get started homeschooling 6th grade and keep you on track. From competencies and developmental milestones, to field trip ideas and more, we have it all included below.

Homeschooling curriculum in the state of Texas must include the five basic subjects of reading, spelling, grammar, mathematics, and good citizenship. Science, history, and social studies are also included below for you. Not in Texas? Check out state requirements for homeschooling sixth grade in your state.

Your emerging sixth grader is going through a lot of changes right now both emotionally and physically. Bowing to peer pressure is a concern as your child is now more in tune with the world around him and his desire to fit in, yet he desires to be an individual at the same time. Growth spurts will gain intensity this year and will bring the need for a lot more sleep. The process of growing up comes with some awkwardness as well as an increased awareness of the effects of world events such as climate change, war and pandemics. Your child may start questioning your authority because she no longer takes things at face value. These milestones set the course for understanding and developing the worldview and values that will make them a successful adult.