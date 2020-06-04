Wondering if you are enough to homeschool your almost-high schooler? You definitely do! Here are tips and resources to help you with confidently homeschooling 8th grade.

Whether this is your first time homeschooling or you’re a seasoned pro, we have compiled everything you need to get you started and keep you on track once you begin. We’ve compiled a list of competencies, developmental milestones, field virtual trip ideas and more.

Being 13 years old is a big year in the growth of your child. Your 8th grader will need a lot more sleep right now with all the changes going on in their body. These changes will show a little clumsiness due to fluctuations in height and weight. Watch out for peer pressure as your child is now more in tune to the world around them and their desire to fit in yet desires to be an individual at the same time. Thankfully, homeschool has been proven by at least one study to positively circumvent peer pressures to try or abuse substances in adolescents that arise between ages 12-17.

Communication is key right now. Your child may no longer take things at face value and may begin questioning everything around them, including the decisions you make as a parent and the events that are happening in our world. These milestones are expected and are setting the course for their teen years.

Homeschooling curriculum in the state of Texas must include the five basic subjects of reading, spelling, grammar, mathematics, and good citizenship. Science, history, and social studies are also included for you. Not in Texas? Check out state requirements for homeschooling 8th grade in your state.