Having a few back-to-school traditions can make homeschooling feel special. This can help your child overcome the feeling of being left out when they see peers take part in common public school traditions. It also helps build relationships, memories, and excitement throughout the school year.

The following are a few tips from our staff that can be adapted to your homeschool for a unique, memorable, family experience.

Theme:

Select a theme with a focus (or just for fun) for each new school year: