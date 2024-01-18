“The heart of a man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps.” -Proverbs 16:9

Since 2011, we have homeschooled our children.

By 2018, we had homeschooled in three states and five homes.

We were firmly committed to finishing our kids’ education at home. Then, my husband was offered a job in Israel. This was not part of my plan, but neither was homeschooling part of our original plan, so we decided to move our family of six to the other side of the world.

We learned so much during our three and a half years in Israel, and not just about history and the Bible. Our kids became expert travelers; they learned to adjust in a hurry; they learned a new language by playing Nerf with the neighbor kids; and they became generally more fun to be around. Of course, the academic benefits are endless.

Homeschooling abroad provides a multitude of opportunities to provide one-of-a-kind education.

Are you thinking about homeschooling abroad? Great idea! Let’s talk about things to keep in mind as you decide.

Compliance with Local and State Homeschool Regulations

Homeschooling Outside the US

If you are a United States resident or citizen, but you plan to homeschool in another country, there may be very specific steps you will need to follow in order to continue homeschooling. If you are merely visiting another country and not keeping a residence there, the process is simple: See State of Residence Regulations later in this article. Yet, if you plan to live abroad for a longer period, you’ll need to know the host country’s regulations.

Host Country Regulations

Many countries allow homeschooling under specific conditions. Their laws typically apply to the general public, even non-citizens. The first step is to determine your host country’s homeschooling laws. Some countries require state oversight, a home visit, testing, compulsory attendance, etc.

Some countries ban homeschooling entirely. Often, if you never place your child in the local school system, you can simply start homeschooling according to the regulations of your home of record. Local homeschool groups are often very helpful in pointing newcomers to up-to-date resources and contact information.

State Department Employees and Military Families often have legal protections and resources that private contractors do not have. If you are serving in the military or with the State Department, you should contact the CLO/SLO for your new posting to ask for local resources.