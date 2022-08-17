Develop Creativity and STEM Skills By Teaching Coding

These days, the internet and the computer technology behind it is involved in nearly everything we do. From remote work to online learning, the internet makes it all possible. Students today already tend to be more familiar and comfortable with new digital technology than the generations preceding them.

Beyond just utilizing what our digital technology provides, it makes sense for students to understand how to actually work with the information that makes these systems function. And that means learning to code. Learning to code can provide many students with valuable future career prospects. But learning to code also helps learners of all ages to develop valuable skills for life.

In this article, we will take a look at how learning to code helps students to develop STEM skills, creativity, and other valuable abilities.

Nurturing STEM Skills

STEM, which stands for “science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” has become a key part of forward thinking education programs. STEM education involves preparing today’s students to comfortably and critically engage with the world around them, including our increasingly digital future.

Helping students to develop STEM skills also means nurturing problem-solving skills, encouraging critical thinking, and strengthening logic. Learning to code is a great way to engage with all of these at the same time. Let’s take a look at how.

Working With Math Knowledge

Coding is a language constructed from mathematical concepts. As students learn to code, they will be using math skills in a fun, non-threatening way without even knowing it.

Even very young learners will be exposed to the basic concepts underpinning sophisticated forms of mathematics, including calculus, statistics, algebra, and discrete mathematics. The most basic form of coding employs binary mathematics, so young students will practice and develop their adding, subtracting, multiplication, and division skills in a practical context.

Creating Digital Literacy

“Digital literacy” refers to the ability to comfortably and critically interact with new digital technologies and the internet. For example, as part of a homeschooler’s research assignment, they may need to search online. A digitally literate student will know how to interact with valuable online resources to find the information they seek. They will have the knowledge to tell which sites are truly helpful resources.