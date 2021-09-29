It’s no mean feat to manage to homeschool, especially if you’re also working from home. This is a balancing act that many people are faced with, particularly during the current circumstances.

If this is you, then well done! However, you’ll also be faced with providing all of their meals and snacks and having these ready in time.

Sandwiches are fine; but, if you want to mix things up a bit, read on for homeschool lunch ideas that take less than 30 minutes to prepare in advance and under three minutes to put together.

Pizza Bagels

Fun and easy! Even better, they take less than 15 minutes to prepare.

Slice bagels in half and spread tomato purée on both halves.

Sprinkle first with oregano, then with cheese.

Add pepperoni slices to finish.

Bake in the oven for 8 – 10 minutes.

Leave to cool once cooked, then serve with a side salad or just as they come. Experiment with different toppings to suit your kids’ tastes (click here for some ideas for different pizza toppings).

Tortilla Sausage Rolls

The kids can help you easily with this one – and you’ll only need four ingredients!

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

Bake sausages for 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and leave on a plate lined with kitchen paper to soak up any grease and allow them to cool.

Beat an egg and brush this on tortilla wraps.

Wrap one sausage tightly in each wrap, then lay it on a baking sheet.

When you’ve wrapped all your sausages, brush some more of your beaten egg on top and sprinkle on sesame seeds – this will give some added crunch.

Bake for another ten minutes until the wraps are golden and crispy.

Serve this straightaway. Feel free to customize with your favorite ingredients and fillings.

Eggy-Veggie-Rice

A 5-minute meal that’s super quick and really tasty. Cook in one pan, saving your washing up!

Heat a little oil in a large pan or wok, then pour in a pack of pre-cooked vegetable rice and 100g of frozen vegetables.

Stir continuously for three minutes, then divide the contents of the pan into two bowls.

With a drop more oil in the pan, fry two eggs.

Once cooked, add a fried egg to each bowl.

Voilà! It’s that simple while still being yummy and nutritionally excellent for your little ones. Feel free to get creative with toppings. An easy way to make the fried rice extra fun is to use cut cucumber, water chestnuts, and meatballs (or veggie meatballs) decorated with soy sauce as shown above to create an easy-yet-awesome owl.

Lunchtime doesn’t have to be routine!

There are lots of ideas out there for making simple, quick, tasty homeschool lunches. These three are the ones we’ve tried and tested and had the best results from. It doesn’t have to be daunting, just have fun and enjoy what you cook.

We believe homeschooling is one of the best models for educating children, which is why we support families with encouragement and practical resources like you found in this article. Won’t you join us in making these resources available to homeschooling families by becoming a member?

Also, get our free, colorful ebook with more homeschool day planning ideas and resources!