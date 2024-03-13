🧁American Girl Valentine's Tea Party, 💗Squishmallow-y Slime Recipe, and more...

Hi, there!
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, it always seems to sneak up out of nowhere. But with one of my kids really eager to dive into themed activities and lessons, I’ve come up with some fuss-free ways to celebrate without causing a headache or breaking the bank.
Give a couple of these a shot, create some lasting memories, and turn it into a day filled with joy!
Drive Thru History Lesson About Valentine’s
Dave Stott’s of Drive Thru History has engaging lessons for kids of all ages.
Learn how that Saint Valentine’s Day didn’t start out as a day for cards, candy, and kisses.
Dave Stott’s of Drive Thru History has engaging lessons for kids of all ages.
Learn how that Saint Valentine’s Day didn’t start out as a day for cards, candy, and kisses.
Free Valentine Printables
Because we are homeschoolers, you know we have to throw in some Valentine-themed math!
These adorable printables from Imperfect Homemaker have full-color worksheets and copy spelling practice on festive words like cupcake, sugar, sweet, and love.
Because we are homeschoolers, you know we have to throw in some Valentine-themed math!
These adorable printables from Imperfect Homemaker have full-color worksheets and copy spelling practice on festive words like cupcake, sugar, sweet, and love.
Valentine’s Tea Party
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with American Girl Samantha and the last chapter book in her series Changes for Samantha with this adorable kit from Little School of Smiths.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with American Girl Samantha and the last chapter book in her series Changes for Samantha with this adorable kit from Little School of Smiths.
Valentine’s Day Slime
My kids are obsessed with experimenting with different slime recipes.
This one from Natural Beach Living is easy to make and almost Squishmallowy.
With included printables, it would be great to pass out to friends!
My kids are obsessed with experimenting with different slime recipes.
This one from Natural Beach Living is easy to make and almost Squishmallowy.
With included printables, it would be great to pass out to friends!
Free ebook of Valentine’s Science Experiments
Share the love of science with your students with these fun experiments from the beloved science teacher, Steve Spangler!
You’ll find all sorts of ideas – make color-changing flowers, create a “spark” of love from an electrical charge, and more!
Share the love of science with your students with these fun experiments from the beloved science teacher, Steve Spangler!
You’ll find all sorts of ideas – make color-changing flowers, create a “spark” of love from an electrical charge, and more!
Valentine’s Book List
Reserve these adorable books at the library or add them to your collection from a local bookstore.
This top ten book list from the Homeschool Compass has classics like stories from the Berenstain Bears and Curious George to books about the history of Valentine’s Day.
Reserve these adorable books at the library or add them to your collection from a local bookstore.
This top ten book list from the Homeschool Compass has classics like stories from the Berenstain Bears and Curious George to books about the history of Valentine’s Day.
I hope these ideas help you create an environment of joy in your home and in your homeschool overall.
Thank you for reading,
Jessica Lovett
Jessica Lovett
Jessica Lovett is passionate about homeschooling her own kids, sci-fi books, quirky coffee shops, and her scruffy black dog, Bofur. In her spare time, she loves playing the piano and also singing on her church’s worship team. Her writing can be seen on ChristianAnswers.net and her novel Transplanting Hope is available wherever books are sold.