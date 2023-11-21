🍂November is here! We have almost reached the finish line of the semester!

📖Some wonderful advice I received about this time of year is to really take a look at your child’s curriculum progress. Remember that in homeschooling, we are all about learning and going forward, not necessarily doing every single workbook page in a curriculum.

👟If your child is thriving and thoroughly understands all the material, feel free to sprint ahead to a place where they are more challenged!

⏭️For instance, if they are a sentence diagramming whiz and the curriculum is asking them to identify proper nouns again, skip ahead. If they know all the multiplication tables backwards and forwards in their sleep and the workbook is reviewing (again…), you have permission to skip ahead.

😊Finishing early is always better than slogging through. And, much more fun, too!