Hi, there!
🎄Can you believe it’s 10 days until Christmas Eve?!
📅Remember that it’s okay to take a break during this season of parties, concerts, recitals, Christmas lights to see, and all the other activities that pop up.
❄️It is always easier to quickly catch up on a later date when everyone is “on” for the school day than to wrangle excited kids into a school day schedule when everyone is overly excited about an upcoming event or stressed due to schedule changes.
☃️You can also incorporate holiday celebrations into your schoolwork! All subjects can easily be made Christmassy – depending on the level of holiday excitement your kids are in the mood for…
🌟As for us, we are done with schoolwork until January. We choose to homeschool throughout the whole year so that at times like this, we can take off and not feel guilty about it or get behind.
🌎Here are some lesson plans, videos, printables, and recipes to inspire learning all about how families celebrate Christmas around the world! Some of the traditions might surprise you – I know I learned a lot, myself.
Merry Christmas to you and yours,
I hope these ideas help you create an environment of joy in your home and in your homeschool overall.
Thank you for reading,
Jessica Lovett
Lead Writer & Editor
THSC.org & HomeEducator.com
This is a video by an elementary teacher teaching kids all sorts of fun facts about Christmas around the world. Your kids will be amazed – and you might even want to adopt some of the traditions for your own family.
Click on a flag to learn all about Christmas from around the world! These unit studies from Freedom Homeschool are 100% free and require no prep.
Each includes printables, recipes, and more!
Infuse your holiday traditions with Christmas customs, recipes, and crafts from 19 countries around the world with this full-color printable Christmas Around the World ebook from Sonlight.
The Homeschool Mom offers a unit studies and a world of fun activities and lesson opportunities for homeschoolers.
From recipes and crafts to discussing the historical and cultural background of Christmas traditions, opportunities for learning abound.
