Our amazing homeschool mentor team tells me that many families have been reaching out with questions about transcripts, homeschool high school graduation, and things along those lines during the month of January.
As a homeschooler, did you know that you are allowed to graduate your high school student whenever you wish?
When your student has met all the requirements for graduating in your state, you can graduate your student! It’s that easy!
🎓To help make it feel official, THSC is busy planning four graduation ceremonies across Texas if you are close enough to take part.
📃Check out our THSC Complete Guide to Transcripts (including a template!) to help make the process of creating an official, respected transcript less daunting.
🧭HomeEducator’s The Path to Graduation can also help set you on the right track.
🤔Need more? Simply reply to me, and if I can’t answer your question, I’ll get you in touch with just the right homeschool expert who can!
For those of us who are still on the homeschool front, here are some fun ideas to liven up your January!
Winter Poems Printable Book
As an English major, I’m completely hopeless for resources like this. Get your free, gorgeous printable book with classic poems to enlighten your homeschool days.
This fun 18-page, absolutely beautiful resource can be downloaded as a free printable PDF or ebook.
Owl Pinecone Crafts
These easy crafts from NonToyGifts are super cute and a fun way to celebrate National Bird Day this month.
Use up all those extra scraps of construction paper or felt from other projects!
Homemade Bird Feeders
Here are lots of ways that you can make whimsical homemade bird feeders out of things you probably have around the house!
Help teach your kids to help the “least of these” as the weather gets colder (Matthew 25:40).
There are ideas for the youngest crafters all the way to more advanced artists.
Free Cardinals in the Snow Art Lesson
Here is a free art lesson from the beloved Nana of You Are an Artist! Create this work of art with some sassy cardinals perched on a tree branch – just in time for the Great Backyard Bird Count!
The lesson is slow and peaceful, with variants for the most beginning and the most advanced student artists.
January Lesson Plans
Pam Barnhill is one of my homeschool heroes!
Get her free packet of January themes and learning activities that your kids will be sure to love!
With nature study, liturgical living, food, books, and learning activities, she has you covered with fun homeschool lesson plans all month long.
I hope these ideas help you create an environment of joy in your home and in your homeschool overall.
