Hi, there!

Our amazing homeschool mentor team tells me that many families have been reaching out with questions about transcripts, homeschool high school graduation, and things along those lines during the month of January.

As a homeschooler, did you know that you are allowed to graduate your high school student whenever you wish?

When your student has met all the requirements for graduating in your state, you can graduate your student! It’s that easy!

🎓To help make it feel official, THSC is busy planning four graduation ceremonies across Texas if you are close enough to take part.

📃Check out our THSC Complete Guide to Transcripts (including a template!) to help make the process of creating an official, respected transcript less daunting.

🧭HomeEducator’s The Path to Graduation can also help set you on the right track.

🤔Need more? Simply reply to me, and if I can’t answer your question, I’ll get you in touch with just the right homeschool expert who can!

For those of us who are still on the homeschool front, here are some fun ideas to liven up your January!