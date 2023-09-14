Your mission, should you choose to accept it…

Dear THSC Friend,

We’re slowly emerging from our sun-soaked summer schedule and wading back into the wonderful world of daily homeschooling. 📚✨

But guess what? It’s not just any season – it’s the season of FALL CLEANING! 🍂🍁

I don’t know about you, but instead of spring cleaning, I always catch the “Fall Cleaning Bug” when the leaves start to change. (Or in Texas, when we pretend that leaves are changing…)

It’s time to embark on an exciting mission: sorting through all that curriculum and bidding farewell to the dried-up markers, paints that have gone rogue, and those oh-so-stubby crayons. 🖍️🎨

Also, I’ve reached that point where I’ve realized that the 4th-grade geography and 6th-grade art history curriculum I bought years ago (and once thought would be pure gold) might not be our cup of tea anymore.

My kids are officially in “The Teens” now, and it’s time to declutter our homeschool space of things we are never, ever going to use or that is way too easy.

Passing it along to a friend with smaller students or donating it to a local homeschool group is like setting those textbooks free to explore new horizons, even if we feel a teensy bit guilty for not using them. 🌎📖

Now, let’s sprinkle a little motivation glitter dust on this organizational journey with some hints and hacks to get into the groove…