“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” ~ Anne of Green Gables
Hi there!
October feels like a month for book lists! For revisiting old favorites and discovering new ones.
It was like reading again afresh when my daughter was finally old enough to fall in love with the Anne of Green Gables book series.
When October rolls around, I always think of this passage – even though Texas doesn’t exactly exemplify her description of Prince Edward Island in 1908.
“October was a beautiful month at Green Gables, when the birches in the hollow turned as golden as sunshine and the maples behind the orchard were royal crimson and the wild cherry trees along the lane put on the loveliest shades of dark red and bronzy green, while the fields sunned themselves in aftermaths.”
Anne reveled in the world of color about her.
“Oh, Marilla,” she exclaimed one Saturday morning, coming dancing in with her arms full of gorgeous boughs, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. It would be terrible if we just skipped from September to November, wouldn’t it? Look at these maple branches. Don’t they give you a thrill—several thrills? I’m going to decorate my room with them.”
😍📖If you’ve never read it, I would highly recommend giving it a try!
(🎞️Or at least cheating a little and watching the original series… 😆)
📚Read Aloud Revival’s Fall Booklist
Read Aloud Revival can always be trusted to have the best booklists for all ages. Their fall list doesn’t disappoint!
Get some fall inspiration and feel more in-season with their printable list.
🤠When It’s Fall in the South
This is an oldie but goodie. Oh my goodness, do I feel the pain of the lady in this video.
*Cue the Pumpkin Spice!*
🍂Free Downloadable Poetry Ebook
This book from the Homeschool Compass is irresistible – it has got to be one of the most beautiful resources I’ve ever seen. Share beauty and art with your children with poems like:
- Autumn by Emily Dickinson
- Fall, Leaves, Fall by Emily Bronte
- The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost
😌Remember that as the parent, you are setting the vibe and mood in your home and in your homeschooling.
🕊️Spread a banquet of beautiful words for your homeschoolers and peace will likely follow. A joyful home will also help you illustrate God’s love for them!
🪶As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Never lose an opportunity of seeing anything beautiful, for beauty is God’s handwriting.”
I hope these ideas help you create an environment of joy in your home and in your homeschool overall.
Jessica Lovett is the Lead Writer and Editor for THSC. Jessica is passionate about homeschooling her own kids, sci-fi books, quirky coffee shops, and her scruffy black dog, Bofur. In her spare time, she loves playing the piano and also singing on her church’s worship team. Her writing can be seen on ChristianAnswers.net and her novel Transplanting Hope is available wherever books are sold.